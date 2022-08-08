Vt. Senators react to passage of Inflation Reduction Act

After an all-night debate on Capitol Hill from Saturday into Sunday, and votes on 37 amendments - the Inflation Reduction Act passed 51-to-50.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate Sunday.

It includes the biggest climate investment in U.S. history.

Sen. Patrick Leahy call it a “once-in-a-generation bill to meaningfully address the real threats of climate change.”

He goes onto say: “It addresses the exorbitant price of prescription drugs. And, despite claims to the contrary, it is poised to reduce the deficit.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders says the bill doesn’t go anywhere near far enough in addressing the problems of working families, but says it’s a step forward, including the work it does to address the price of prescription drugs.

“Finally, we are giving Medicare the power to directly negotiate prescription drug prices with manufacturers on behalf of beneficiaries. Unfortunately, that provision does not kick in until 2026 and starts with only ten drugs,” said Sanders.

