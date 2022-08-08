Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It will still be hot & steamy today, like it was over the weekend, especially the farther south you are. But we will start to see some changes in the weather as we go through the day.

A frontal system has been stalled just north of the Canadian border, but it will start to sag southward in the late afternoon and evening hours, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms. Those showers & thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the overnight hours and into the day on Tuesday, too, as it moves slowly from N to S. There could be some pretty good downpours with this system. As this front drops southward throughout the day on Tuesday, it will be ushering in cooler, less humid air.

Wednesday will be a decent day with some sunshine and just about normal temperatures for this time of year.

Then a weak cold front will come through on Thursday with some showers & thunderstorms. Once that goes by, high pressure will build in and stick around right through the weekend with some delightful weather - lots of sunshine Friday, Saturday & Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the comfortable mid-50s.

Continue to take it easy in the heat & humidity again today, and be aware of the wet & stormy weather that will be coming through later in the day. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Vermont D.E.C.
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time
Burlington
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Rainfall potential
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Rainfall potential
WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast