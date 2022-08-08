BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It will still be hot & steamy today, like it was over the weekend, especially the farther south you are. But we will start to see some changes in the weather as we go through the day.

A frontal system has been stalled just north of the Canadian border, but it will start to sag southward in the late afternoon and evening hours, accompanied by showers & thunderstorms. Those showers & thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the overnight hours and into the day on Tuesday, too, as it moves slowly from N to S. There could be some pretty good downpours with this system. As this front drops southward throughout the day on Tuesday, it will be ushering in cooler, less humid air.

Wednesday will be a decent day with some sunshine and just about normal temperatures for this time of year.

Then a weak cold front will come through on Thursday with some showers & thunderstorms. Once that goes by, high pressure will build in and stick around right through the weekend with some delightful weather - lots of sunshine Friday, Saturday & Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the comfortable mid-50s.

Continue to take it easy in the heat & humidity again today, and be aware of the wet & stormy weather that will be coming through later in the day. -Gary

