Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll see some gradual relief from the humidity on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will move north to south during the morning hours, and behind it dewpoints will begin to drop to more comfortable conditions. Dewpoints will fall from the 70s into the upper 50s from north to south, making things feel a lot more comfortable. We’ll also see a big range in temperature on Tuesday from the low 70s over northern Vermont to the mid to upper 80s over southern Vermont.

We’ll be back to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Dewpoints will remain low right through the end of the week with partly sunny skies on Friday and highs in the mid 70s.

We’ve got a nice weekend shaping up for Saturday and Sunday, that will likely continue into Monday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny each day with low humidity. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
Vermont D.E.C.
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
gary sadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Rainfall potential
Your MAX Advantage Forecast