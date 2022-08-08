BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll see some gradual relief from the humidity on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will move north to south during the morning hours, and behind it dewpoints will begin to drop to more comfortable conditions. Dewpoints will fall from the 70s into the upper 50s from north to south, making things feel a lot more comfortable. We’ll also see a big range in temperature on Tuesday from the low 70s over northern Vermont to the mid to upper 80s over southern Vermont.

We’ll be back to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Dewpoints will remain low right through the end of the week with partly sunny skies on Friday and highs in the mid 70s.

We’ve got a nice weekend shaping up for Saturday and Sunday, that will likely continue into Monday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny each day with low humidity. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

