Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The lazy, hazy weather continued Sunday, with highs back into the upper 80s to low 90s, and dew points as high as the mid 70s. Monday is now looking hot and humid, though mainly in southern parts of the region. High temperatures may reach the low 90s in spots once again. Northern areas will be cooler (though still humid), with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. A slow-moving cold front will keep the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms around near the Canadian border, with latest computer models slowing its movement into the region. Heading into the late afternoon and overnight hours, there’s a better chance for thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours. Locally an inch or more of rain is possible.

Tuesday will start off with showers and possible thunderstorms, then it will turn cooler and less humid during the afternoon. Highs will be “only” in the 70s. Wednesday will be pleasant, with partly sunny skies. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly during the afternoon.

Quiet weather is expected for Friday and next weekend. Temperatures will actually be a little on the cool side, though refreshing. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s, and even a few 40s in the cooler valleys.

