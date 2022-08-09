1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel...
The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S. Coast Guard statement.

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.

The two were aboard a 23-foot (seven-meter) commercial fishing vessel called Desakata, while the U.S. Coast Guard was traveling in 154-foot (47-meter) fast-response cutter, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
Vermont D.E.C.
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
Starksboro is in the process of withdrawing from the Mount Abraham Union School District...
Towns to vote on Starksboro’s plan to withdraw from school district
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage