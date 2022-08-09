Burlington man charged with vandalism spree

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for vandalism spree across Burlington's South End Tuesday morning.(WCAX)
By Kiana burks
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 homes and leaving many community members frustrated.

“I woke up at about five o’clock to the sound of shattering glass -- didn’t know what it was,” said Terry Rivers. “Thought it might have been a tree falling into the house but went into the room and it was clear to me there was no tree that did that and I didn’t know what was going on.”

It all started at around 5 a.m. when the Burlington Police received more than 20 calls saying a male suspect was throwing objects and smashing multiple windows in homes around Golden Place and Locust Terrace.

“I heard some glass crashing down at the end of the street and I just ran down there. I said, ‘What are you doing? Stop.’ And he turned around and he started coming towards me with a rock in his hand. And I took off down the street running and I yelled help. And then I ran behind the neighbor’s front yard and then I watched him proceed to go down the street and hit another neighbor’s house,” Rivers said.

Police say they intercepted Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, as he was walking down the street destroying property and throwing a flowerpot through a window. “This particular incident appears to have been driven by a person who couldn’t find shelter and was angry about that and then proceeded to cause a number of disturbances in a single location. It’s a person with whom we have had a very long history,” said Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad.

Police say Green Mountain Transit reported earlier in the morning that their downtown bus station terminal’s window and exterior monitors had been smashed. They say surveillance video connected Mufuta to that incident as well. “The estimate from that, I believe, is upwards of $16,000. That is an incredibly frightening experience. And certainly, it’s one that we want to prevent from recurring,” Murad said.

Community members we spoke with say the vandalism is frustrating. “It’s not right that people come down and destroy stuff like that when actually this is probably where everybody can read right? And they come down and it makes it harder on everybody,” said Edward Miller of Burlington.

Mufuta remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

