‘I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment’: Police capture turkey breaking and entering

A turkey that broke into a Wisconsin apartment tried to evade capture by police.
By Drew Sutherland and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - A wild turkey broke through a second-story window at a Wisconsin apartment Friday, causing the police to come to rescue the bird and re-release it.

Doris Madden lives at City Walk Apartments in Wausau. She told WSAW she was suspicious Friday when she noticed the broken window.

“We had no idea what had caused it or if anybody was even home,” Madden said.

She called the apartment manager, who got maintenance to investigate.

“When he opened the door, there’s the turkey. And he thought, ‘I’m not going to try to catch that thing.’ So, he called the police station for animal control,” Madden said.

Wausau Police Department Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said they have just one humane officer, so most of the time, even for animal calls, patrol officers are first on the scene.

“They just have to try to do the best they can with the information that they have and the equipment available to them,” he said.

Baeten says he’s proud of how the officers handled the situation, showing how adaptable the department is. Police said they also did their best to keep the bird from any harm by using long gloves and a fishing net to capture the wild bird.

“It really underscores the unpredictable nature of the job that our officers are asked to do at any given time,” Baeten said.

Madden said it has the whole building ‘talking turkey’ after the incident.

“I think it’s kind of funny. I’m just glad it wasn’t my apartment,” Madden said.

Police sais they released the turkey unharmed outside after the capture.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
Police now say the person who died at Burlington's Rock Point over the weekend likely died by...
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
File Photo: Olympia Sports
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

Latest News

FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Mastriano, Pa. governor nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel
FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer...
Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche in critical condition, on ventilator after crash
The score took a backseat at the Little League World Series, during Tuesday's southwest region...
Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher