Johnson to put up new mural

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A mural is going up on the side of the Johnson Town garage. The project now has the go-ahead, after some pushback from local leaders.

The garage is owned by both the village and town, but used exclusively by the town. Town Selectboard members notified Village trustees about the mural as a courtesy.

A few trustees then opposed it, arguing the message of the artwork is unclear. The town of Johnson’s beautification committee says it’s meant to represent their diverse community.

“I like the idea of a mural, I like the idea of the whole it’s showing the town, things like that, but to me what it is showing is not representing the town,” said Trustee BJ Putvain.

The mural is scheduled to go up early next month.

Related Stories:

Several Johnson Village Trustees hesitant about mural plans

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.