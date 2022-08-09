NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

