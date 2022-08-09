Pieciak claims victory in Democratic nomination for treasurer

Michael Pieciak/File
Michael Pieciak/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Michael Pieciak, who ran unopposed, has claimed victory in the Democratic nomination for Vermont treasurer.

Vermont’s former top insurance and banking regulator and COVID modeler-in-chief issued a statement following the closure of polls Tuesday.

It is an honor to win the Democratic nomination for Treasurer. I am humbled voters have put their trust in me, and I look forward to building a broad coalition to win in November and tackle the issues facing all Vermonters,” Pieciak said. “I will continue traveling across our state to hear directly from Vermonters about the issues affecting their families and communities.”

Pieciak entered state government during the Shumlin administration and has led the Department of Financial Regulation through the Scott administration. If elected treasurer, he has said he’ll focus on making sound investments in the state’s pension funds and advocating for investments in climate, housing, and workforce development, as well as making sure Vermonters are financially literate.

Pieciak would succeed longtime Treasurer Beth Pearce, who is not seeking re-election due to health concerns.

He faces perennial GOP candidate H. Brooke Paige and Progressive Don Schramm in November.

