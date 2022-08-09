Political analyst says GOP Senate primary in Vermont will be race to watch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

Gerald Malloy is a veteran and currently works in business management supporting government organizations. Myers Mermel has an investment banking background and worked on successful campaigns. Christina Nolan was the U.S. attorney for Vermont and is currently an attorney in private practice.

While Peter Welch is still the favorite to win both his primary election and the general election in November, one political scientist says the race on the Republican side is one to watch.

University of Vermont Political Science Professor Ellen Andersen says whichever Republican candidate Vermonters choose is a good indicator of what kind of Republican people in the state are looking for. She paints Nolan as more of a centrist candidate and calls Malloy more right-leaning.

“Are they happy about the traditional Vermont Republican way; talk across the aisle, who doesn’t immediately fall behind sort of national trends or do they want somebody who is quite vocal about his support for many of the positions that sort of national Republicans have, have lately come to really advance?” Andersen said.

She believes the candidates running in the Republican primary for U.S. House are a bit less of a temperature check for the party because the three candidates lack some of that name recognition.

