Political analyst says GOP Senate primary in Vermont will be race to watch

Political analyst Ellen Anderson says the republican nominee to win the primary will indicate the type of republican Vermonters want
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

Gerald Malloy is a veteran and currently works in business management supporting government organizations. Myers Mermel has an investment banking background and worked on successful campaigns. Christina Nolan was the U.S. attorney for Vermont and is currently an attorney in private practice.

While Peter Welch is still the favorite to win both his primary election and the general election in November, one political scientist says the race on the Republican side is one to watch.

University of Vermont Political Science Professor Ellen Andersen says whichever Republican candidate Vermonters choose is a good indicator of what kind of Republican people in the state are looking for. She paints Nolan as more of a centrist candidate and calls Malloy more right-leaning.

“Are they happy about the traditional Vermont Republican way; talk across the aisle, who doesn’t immediately fall behind sort of national trends or do they want somebody who is quite vocal about his support for many of the positions that sort of national Republicans have, have lately come to really advance?” Andersen said.

She believes the candidates running in the Republican primary for U.S. House are a bit less of a temperature check for the party because the three candidates lack some of that name recognition.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
Police now say the person who died at Burlington's Rock Point over the weekend likely died by...
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
File Photo: Olympia Sports
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

Latest News

File Photo
Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says voter turnout is largely driven by how contentious...
How primary election turn out is likely to compare to previous elections
Political analyst Ellen Anderson says the republican nominee to win the primary will indicate...
Political analyst says GOP senate primary in Vermont will be a race to watch
A woman was found dead on a logging road in Wardsboro, Vermont, police have yet to release her...
Police investigate a suspicious death in Wardsboro, Vermont