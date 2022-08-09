Stefanik calls search of Trump’s estate ‘a dark day in American history’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate “a dark day in American history.”

The FBI reportedly searched Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into whether Trump took classified records from the White House to his Florida home.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the search a raid. He likened the search to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

In a statement, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, said: “The political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice is an actual threat to democracy. There is a reason that Americans no longer trust these agencies.”

Stefanik went on to call for a probe: “There must be an immediate investigation and accountability into Joe Biden and his Administration’s weaponizing this department against their political opponents – the likely 2024 Republican candidate for President of the United States.”

The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

