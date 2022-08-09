Stefanik calls search of Trump’s estate ‘a dark day in American history’

Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo
Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo(WWNY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate “a dark day in American history.”

The FBI reportedly searched Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into whether Trump took classified records from the White House to his Florida home.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the search a raid. He likened the search to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

In a statement, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, said: “The political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice is an actual threat to democracy. There is a reason that Americans no longer trust these agencies.”

Stefanik went on to call for a probe: “There must be an immediate investigation and accountability into Joe Biden and his Administration’s weaponizing this department against their political opponents – the likely 2024 Republican candidate for President of the United States.”

The FBI and Justice Department have not confirmed the search. It marks a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Related Stories:

FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
Police now say the person who died at Burlington's Rock Point over the weekend likely died by...
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
File Photo: Olympia Sports
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain

Latest News

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of a truck driver charged with killing seven...
Jury deliberations start in deadly New Hampshire motorcycle crash trial
Newfane Road in Wardsboro
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious death in Wardsboro
It's Primary day and Vermonters are hitting the polls to cast their votes.
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters
voting
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters