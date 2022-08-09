Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state.

Cardona turned himself in on Monday.

Tuesday, Cardona pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

