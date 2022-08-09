Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty

Raul Cardona
Raul Cardona(Courtesy: Bennington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state.

Cardona turned himself in on Monday.

Tuesday, Cardona pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Related Stories:

Suspect in Bennington murder turns himself in

3 arrested in Springfield kidnapping; 4th suspect killed in Bennington homicide

Police release identities of Bennington homicide victim, suspect

Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
Police now say the person who died at Burlington's Rock Point over the weekend likely died by...
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
File Photo: Olympia Sports
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

Latest News

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for vandalism spree across Burlington's...
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree
Volunteer fire departments across the region are in desperate need of new recruits. A task...
Task force, tech school look at teaming up to recruit, retain volunteer firefighters
Newfane Road in Wardsboro
Police investigating suspicious death in Wardsboro
The truck driver charged with killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire three years ago has...
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists