Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state.
Cardona turned himself in on Monday.
Tuesday, Cardona pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
