Top 3 on 3 for Monday, August 8th

Plays of the week
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re closing in on the end of the Summer season, with titles on the line and the Fall campaign firmly in sight. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

It was a fun run for the Vermont Mountaineers, who tied the NECBL record for wins in a season before ultimately falling in the championship series last week. In Tuesday’s playoff opener, the big blow came off the bat of Matt Venuto set the tone for a six-run inning and an 8-3 Game 1 win over the Sanford Mainers. Vermont would ultimately take the series in a decisive Game 3 back at the Rec Field on Thursday.

At number two, the Vermont Women’s Am was last week at Neshobe, and a kid from just down the road proved to be the star. Otter Valley alumna and current Middlebury Panther Mia Politano found the consistency her competitors could not from Monday to Wednesday, one of a select few to stay below 80 for all three rounds. Her 1-over 74 on Wednesday proved the difference, a long par putt on 18 sealing the 2-stroke victory over Julia Dapron to give Politano her first Am title.

And at number one...football is back! The 69th edition of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was the unofficial start of the 2022 campaign in our region. It was a defensive slugfest this year, Vermont getting a huge 70-yard bust up the middle by Windsor’s Ben Gilbert...but the Green Mountain Boys could never quite recover from an early New Hampshire touchdown. Rutland’s Slade Postemski looked to keep his team alive in the closing seconds, but Lebanon’s Justin DeCarlo came up with the play of the day to punch it out on fourth down. The Granite Staters made it three in a row with the 7-0 win, and DeCarlo earns the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

