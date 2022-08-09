Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Primary day and Vermonters are hitting the polls to cast their votes.

Three polling locations I visited this morning have all seen a steady flow of people coming to cast their votes in the primary elections.

The Secretary of State’s office says as of Monday, they have received over 46,000 early voting ballots.

Thousands more Vermonters are expected to vote in person on Tuesday.

Many voters in Barre said they always vote but they especially wanted to come out this year.

“It’s public duty number one, and the congressional election-- that really mattered to me,” said Scott Funk of Barre.

Races that have garnered a lot of attention this year are the races for U.S. Congress and Senate because of Sen. Patrick Leahy’s retirement.

Many said they were excited to vote in such a historic election season.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.