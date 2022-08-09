Vermont State Police investigate suspicious death in Wardsboro

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARDSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Wardsboro.

The investigation began Monday around 6:30 p.m. Police say they got a call about a woman’s body found on a logging road east of the intersection of Newfane Road and Wacker Road.

Her body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy and her name won’t be released until next of kin is notified.

Police say one person of interest has been detained.

