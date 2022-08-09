BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dewpoints will continue to drop across the region through early Wednesday morning, providing a break from the heat and humidity we’ve seen so much of lately. We’ll start the day on Wednesday with some lingering clouds, with skies becoming partly sunny through the end of the day. Temperatures will finally even out across the region, warming up from the upper 60s in northern Vermont and cooling down from the low 90s in southern Vermont, with most areas in the low 80s by Wednesday afternoon.

Our next weather system will bring the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday from midday into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Behind the front we’ll see another surge of cooler, drier air that will set us up with some very nice weather through the upcoming weekend.

Starting on Friday, plan on partly to mostly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Our weather will remain nice through the start of next week with near normal temperatures through Tuesday.

