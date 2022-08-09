Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will be a “transition day,” as we start to move away from all the heat & humidity that has been making us swelter. A cold front will slowly drop north to south, ushering in that cooler, less humid air. But before that happens, it will still be hot & muggy in our southern areas, whereas our northern areas will already be feeling that cooler, less humid difference. The front will be accompanied by a few, scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, mainly during the morning hours.

Wednesday will start out with lots of clouds, but the clouds will break up and it will turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit below normal, and the humidity will be a lot more reasonable.

A weak cold front will swing through on Thursday with a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Once that front goes by, a big area of high pressure will build in, and give us a few delightful days for Friday through the weekend.

Plenty of weather to take MAX Advantage of, over the next few days! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
Police now say the person who died at Burlington's Rock Point over the weekend likely died by...
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
File Photo: Olympia Sports
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
gary sadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast