BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will be a “transition day,” as we start to move away from all the heat & humidity that has been making us swelter. A cold front will slowly drop north to south, ushering in that cooler, less humid air. But before that happens, it will still be hot & muggy in our southern areas, whereas our northern areas will already be feeling that cooler, less humid difference. The front will be accompanied by a few, scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, mainly during the morning hours.

Wednesday will start out with lots of clouds, but the clouds will break up and it will turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit below normal, and the humidity will be a lot more reasonable.

A weak cold front will swing through on Thursday with a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Once that front goes by, a big area of high pressure will build in, and give us a few delightful days for Friday through the weekend.

Plenty of weather to take MAX Advantage of, over the next few days! -Gary

