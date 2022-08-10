Another state will no longer tax feminine hygiene products, diapers

Colorado is no longer taxing feminine hygiene products and diapers.
Colorado is no longer taxing feminine hygiene products and diapers.(khunkorn via canva)
By Lindsey Grewe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado is joining several other states when it comes to no longer taxing diapers or feminine hygiene products.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state has removed the sales tax permanently on such items sold at grocery stores and drug stores.

“We said diapers and feminine products are necessities that should be like apples and oranges; there’s no sales tax, it’s not a luxury item. So, we permanently removed the sales tax from those items,” Polis said.

Two female state representatives and two female state senators also said they supported the removal of those taxes.

“Removing the tax on dignity is a smart move, not only to save Coloradans’ money on essential products but to help remove the stigma around these everyday items,” said Rep. Susan Lontine.

KKTV reports the bill would go into effect on Wednesday.

“This is about dignity. The more we can make these products affordable, the more access folks will have to these essential products, and the more money folks across our state will save,” said Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis.

Lawmakers said the bill passed earlier this year with Democrat and Republican support within the state.

Copyright 2022 via KKTV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
Police now say the person who died at Burlington's Rock Point over the weekend likely died by...
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., reacts to the not guilty verdict at Coos...
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Cara Rodrigues
Police arrest suspect in Wardsboro murder

Latest News

Becca Balint/Fiile
Balint tops Gray in US House Dem primary
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo needs your help naming hippo Fiona’s newborn brother
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
Scott breezes to win in GOP reelection contest