Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident.

Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction.

They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back on June 18.

The other alleged shooter, Kobe Loftus, 23, of Middlebury, was cited earlier.

Neither of the two was injured in the gunfight.

Khadka was arraigned for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and released on conditions.

