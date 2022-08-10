Balint tops Gray in US House Dem primary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Congressman Peter Welch.

With about 30% of precincts reporting, Balint was winning by a 62% to 36% margin, according to the AP.

Balint, a teacher from Brattleboro, was first elected to the Vermont Senate in 2014. She became the first female and openly gay president pro tem last year. Throughout the campaign, she emphasized her tested leadership experience at the Statehouse.

The once-in-a-generation congressional race was defined by big spending -- both from the campaigns and outside groups -- as well as key endorsements. Balint got a big boost from the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders. The more moderate Gray has deep connections with the Vermont Democratic Party faithful, including Senator Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch, who she used to work for. She also earned the endorsements of former Governors Howard Dean and Madeline Kunin.

