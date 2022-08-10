Benning captures GOP nod for lt. governor

Sen. Joe Benning-File photo
Sen. Joe Benning-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State senator Joe Benning has won the GOP nomination for Vermont lieutenant governor.

Benning beat Gregory Thayer by a 10-point margin.

The longtime Caledonia County state senator and libertarian-leaning Republican stood in stark contrast to Thayer, a strong Trump supporter and constitutional conservative.

Benning has highlighted his experience, including 12 years serving at the Statehouse and as a Lyndon town moderator. The moderate Republican’s party perspective aligns closely with Governor Phil Scott’s.

Benning will go on to face another Statehouse veteran, David Zukerman, in the November election.

