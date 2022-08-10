Cincinnati Zoo needs your help naming hippo Fiona’s newborn brother

Bibi's new baby is a boy.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s world-famous hippo Fiona now has a baby brother.

The hippo was born Aug. 3 to mom Bibi, and the zoo is looking for help in coming up with a name.

Cincinnati Zoo Director of Animal Care Christina Gorsuch said the zoo is happy the calf is healthy.

“The sex didn’t matter much to the hippo team, but it will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mom-raised boy,” she said. “Will this calf be as comfortable with humans as Fiona is? Will he be less independent? Will he love cameras?”

The team has not chosen a name for the 5-day-old calf, but they are looking for suggestions.

According to the zoo, possible name suggestions will be reviewed, and the new name for the calf will be announced later in the week, according to WXIX.

“Bibi and the baby are doing great together,” Gorsuch said. “They are inseparable, which is why it took almost five days to be sure about the sex. They will continue to bond inside for another week or two. Fiona and Tucker are outside, so visitors will still be able to see hippos when they come to the zoo.”

Members of the zoo have access to live cameras at Hippo Cove every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT.

