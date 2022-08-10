Clark wins Democratic primary for Vt. attorney general

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont’s next attorney general.

The AP called the race around 10 p.m. with 82% of precincts reporting and Clark leading her opponent, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault, with about twice as many votes. Click here for the latest numbers.

Clark has worked in the AG’s office for the last eight years, most recently as former Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s chief of staff, before he resigned to take a job in the private sector. She has touted her experience and familiarity with running the state’s largest law firm as her biggest strength, along with the fact that she would be the first woman to serve in the position.

H. Brook Paige, a perennial GOP candidate for various offices, ran unopposed in his party’s primary.

