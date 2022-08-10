Copeland Hanzas apparent winner in Dem contest for secretary of state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sarah Copeland Hanzas is the apparent winner in the Democratic primary for Vermont secretary of state, edging out Chris Winters.

With 99% of precincts reporting, Copeland Hanzas led by a margin of 1,800 votes. But at last report, Winters had not conceded and Copeland Hanzas has not claimed victory.

The three-way contest pitted the state lawmaker from Bradford against Winters, a veteran in the Secretary of State’s Office for the last 25 years, including seven years as deputy to outgoing Secretary of State Jim Condos.

The Secretary of State’s Office performs a number of functions including the administration of statewide elections, the state archives, and the Office of Professional Regulation.

H. Brooke Paige. a perennial candidate for various GOP statewide offices, ran unopposed in his primary.

