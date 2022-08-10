Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall.

Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and the Agency of Education released a memo with recommendations for the start of the school year.

It outlines guidance for school nurses on managing symptomatic individuals, testing protocols and communicating about the virus.

Officials say the new recommendations leave a lot up to the clinical judgment of school nurses, including determining when to test someone who has mild symptoms.

Students or staff members who test positive should follow isolation protocols.

The memo also says schools will be provided with COVID testing materials to be used at school and at home.

