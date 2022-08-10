How much will taxpayers be asked to fork out for new Burlington school?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - How much will the Burlington School District spend on a new high school and how much will they borrow for the project? The school board is expected to answer those questions Wednesday night.

The school board needs to make a decision on what to bond for in order for the project to adhere to the timeline set out to get the question in front of Burlington voters for the general election.

The Burlington City Council will be voting on Monday whether to approve the bond amount, just two days ahead of the last possible date to submit questions for the November ballot.

The district stresses that they have worked hard to find a school that’s the best value for the taxpayers while also giving students a great place to learn for decades to come.

Contract advisers to the district have signaled that a bond amount of $165 million for the $190 million school project would be most appropriate. For the average homeowner in the city, that would equate to around $800 a year.

The overwhelming majority of people we spoke to Wednesday said they will support the new school.

“I have three grown children, they all went to Burlington High School, the one right here. It was a good, great school and it was really convenient. So, yeah, I would go for it,” said Stephen Goldberg of Burlington.

“We have excellent schools here, that’s one of the reasons I moved back to have my kids here, and we have to get it done, we have to. My son is entering high school this year and he’ll be downtown, so he will be OK but for some kids, that’s really hard and our kids deserve it,” said Melissa Mintzer of Burlington.

“Going to school at an old Macy’s is not the best learning environment. They said they are going to fix up the walls because it was way too loud, the walls did not go all the way up to the ceiling, so it was hard, especially for the teachers to hear over all the chaos in the other rooms,” said Yasmin Farley, a rising sophomore at BHS.

That average tax impact of around $800 a year could come down due to new laws around pupil weighting formulas in the city which could bring down the taxes.

The district says if this ends up failing, they will bring back the bond in March. However, that will jeopardize the construction seasons of the project and could set them back a year, and that the Macy’s lease does not last that long.

Related Stories:

Burlington School Board to review costs, bonding options for new high school

New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for new BHS

Weinberger defends decision to limit borrowing on new Burlington High School

New Burlington High School plans changed

Burlington School Board approves moving some tech programs to airport

Emergency meeting on Burlington High School bonding gap ends in executive session

Burlington High School grads celebrate after challenging 4 years

Burlington school commission explores alternate options for school funding

New Burlington High School cost exceeds bonding capacity

Burlington school commissioners decide on new BHS design

Community members question new Burlington High School plans

Burlington School Board reviewing 5 high school design options

School board discusses $200M plan for new Burlington High School

Burlington School Board likely to go ahead with new high school

Burlington school officials to consider recommendations on reoccupying high school

Burlington School Board takes up new PCB guidance

Despite change in PCB guidance, Burlington to move ahead with new high school

Burlington High School families livid over state’s PCB do-over

Vermont lowers bar on recommended PCB levels in schools

Burlington School Board approves existing site for new high school

Consultant: Downtown Burlington High School option more costly

Superintendent reveals his picks for new Burlington High School site

Mayor calls Burlington High School situation a crisis

Burlington School Board decides to rebuild high school

Old Macy’s building seen as key to Burlington’s future... again

Soil tests completed for former Macy’s, proposed BHS facility

BHS students head back to class at borrowed school

Burlington district votes to lease Macy’s for BHS students

As district weighs Burlington HS options, some students opting out

Burlington School District considers UVM as short-term location for BHS students

Burlington School District eyes former Macy’s building for alternate high school site

Burlington High School students to have some in-person classes

Local high schools struggle to keep theater arts programs intact during pandemic

No ‘urgency’ in planning to survey Vermont schools for PCBs

Child psychiatrist explains health impacts of remote learning on kids

Students address school board regarding BHS plans

Burlington School District presents options for BHS contamination

A look inside Burlington Technical Center’s alternate classrooms

Group opposing BHS PCBs closure addresses school officials

Some BHS parents push for return to school, PCBs or not

How widespread is Vt. school PCB problem?

State working on plan to address possibility of PCBs in more Vermont schools

Some Burlington tech students to return to in-person classes next week

Burlington School District to look for new location for BHS students

Burlington school leaders call on state to fund PCB contamination cleanup

PCBs closure could jump-start $70M BHS renovation plans

PCB contamination sidelines Burlington High School in-person learning for semester

No return date yet for Burlington High School students

Health officials: BHS PCB contamination far exceeds state, federal safety levels

Burlington High School closed over air quality concerns

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.