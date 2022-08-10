Madden to face Balint US House race

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night.

With 84% of precincts counted, Madden held a 10-point lead over his nearest competitor, Ericka Redic.

Madden, who works in the solar industry, calls himself an independent and has said his real goal for running is to break Vermont’s political mold and rethink the two-party system. He said he had thought of declining the nomination if he wins, until he learned that would allow the party to choose a replacement for the November ballot.

He faces steep odds against Democrat Becca Balint to fill the seat of Congressman Peter Welch.

