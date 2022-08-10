Malloy defeats Nolan in tight GOP US Senate race

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Republicans gave Gerald Malloy a big win Tuesday night, edging out former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate.

The three-way contest pitted Malloy, a right-leaning political newcomer, against Nolan, a GOP centrist endorsed by Gov. Phil Scott. The AP called the race with Malloy leading by a five-point margin.

Malloy served 22 years in the Army and worked five years in emergency management for the federal government. The Perkinsville resident now works in business management supporting government organizations. He has said the economy needs a revamp and wants to stop what he calls “a crusade against the oil and gas industry.” He also wants to stop federal mandates on what he calls unconstitutional executive orders. Malloy is pro-life and celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He also wants to continue President Trump’s efforts to build a wall on the southern border.

While political analysts say Peter Welch is the clear favorite in November, they say Tuesday’s primary was a key indicator of where Vermont GOP voters stand.

