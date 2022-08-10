Red Lobster saves 2nd rare orange lobster in a month

Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one...
Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.(Red Lobster)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Red Lobster found another crustacean of a different color, and this one won’t become someone’s dinner.

The restaurant chain said it discovered a second orange lobster which is said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.

The seafood chain said it’s found two in the last month.

An official with Ripley’s Aquarium said lobsters get their coloring from foods they eat, and these two orange lobsters were found in the same part of Mississippi.

Red Lobster named the two Cheddar and Biscuit after their favorite non-fishy side dish.

Biscuit is expected to be on display at Ripley’s Aquarium.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., reacts to the not guilty verdict at Coos...
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Cara Rodrigues
Police arrest suspect in Wardsboro murder
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for vandalism spree across Burlington's...
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree
Police now say the person who died at Burlington's Rock Point over the weekend likely died by...
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide

Latest News

FILE - Morgan Geyser is escorted out of the courtroom following her sentencing on Feb. 1, 2018,...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
fake check
Scammers target students searching for scholarships and grants
Scammers target students searching for scholarships and grants
Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million to parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook...
What’s next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?