Rescuers come to aid of hiker on Camel’s Hump

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly two dozen rescuers came to the aid of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency on Camel’s Hump Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with Waterbury Backcountry Rescue say a 69-year-old male began to experience chest pains as he ascended the Long Trail south of the summit. Twenty-three rescuers from teams in Richmond, Stowe, and Waterbury responded and reached the hiker around 6 p.m. They carried him on a litter to a spot where he was transferred to an ATV and reached the trailhead around 8 p.m.

He was taken to UVM Medical Center where his condition was not available.

