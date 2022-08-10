Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats.

Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days.

City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3), who represents the affected neighborhood, helped organize a community meeting in June to discuss the problem with city officials, who said that besides one unverified report some years back, they couldn’t recall ever getting a complaint about rats in Burlington.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who reported on the infestation in this week’s issue.

