Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats.

Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days.

City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3), who represents the affected neighborhood, helped organize a community meeting in June to discuss the problem with city officials, who said that besides one unverified report some years back, they couldn’t recall ever getting a complaint about rats in Burlington.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who reported on the infestation in this week’s issue.

