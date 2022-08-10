Sarah George fends off challenger for Chittenden County state’s attorney

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George fended off Democratic challenger Ted Kenney to win reelection Tuesday.

With 21 of 36 districts reporting, George held a commanding margin of 61% to 39%.

Kenney conceded the win to George around 10 p.m. and congratulated her in a statement. “I know that many of those who encouraged me to run are disappointed. I would encourage each of you who work in public safety to work with the State’s Attorney to secure public safety and reform,” Kenney said.

Since taking office in 2017, George has taken a progressive approach to the position, working to reshape the legal system, and implement what she calls evidence-based policies, that work to keep the community safe. That included directing her prosecutors to stop asking for cash bail, and for implementing a policy that declines to prosecute for misdemeanor buprenorphine possession.

Kenney, a former assistant AG took aim at some of those progressive policies by trying to capitalize on a perceived feeling that Burlington is less safe.

Related Story:

Primary Preview: Meet the candidates for Chittenden County State’s Attorney

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.