Scott breezes to win in GOP reelection contest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will take on Democrat Brenda Siegel in November in his race to seek a fourth term in office.

The Associated Press called the incumbent’s race Tuesday around 8 p.m. Click here for the latest results.

The Republican, who has been ranked as one of the most popular governors in the country, faced minimal competition from two opponents. He is frequently at odds with right-wing elements in his own party and his approval ratings are the highest among Democrats and Independents. Experts say a lot of his enduring appeal can be been chalked up to his handling of the pandemic and fiscal issues.

The governor’s intention to seek a fourth term comes as an unusually large number of House and Senate lawmakers are stepping back. Over a third of the Senate is leaving and nine committee chairs in the House are stepping down or seeking higher office. He says if reelected, he will try to find common ground with whoever’s in the Legislature.

Scott has not participated in any debates and has taken a low-key approach to fundraising, which he has said can wait until after Labor Day.

Newfane activist Brenda Siegel is the only Democrat who entered the race. Her campaign has focused on housing, the opioid crisis, and climate change.

