Sick Westport boy gets big welcome home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a big welcome home Wednesday for a North Country kid who’s battling cancer.

It’s not every day you see swarms of bikers, police, and other EMS officials standing together. But when it comes to North Country kids, many say there is no place they would rather be.

“Word spread and next thing you knew everyone, was jumping in and wanted to be a part of it,” said Barrie Finnegan with North Country Honor Flight.

Nine-year-old Damien Sloan has been fighting brain cancer since he was 18 months old. Since 2015, the Mountain Riders motorcycle club has held countless rides to raise money in his honor. “These guys will raise money for anyone who needs help,” said club president Patrick Santamaria.

A month ago, Santamaria got the call that Sloan had a good prognosis after seven weeks at St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis.

“Seven weeks was way too long but totally worth it, and I’ll do it 100 times over,” said Sloan’s mother, Morgan.

His parents asked if the club would escort the child home, but they never could have imagined what happened after they got off the plane. “I knew people were coming up. I did not expect all of this. It’s amazing. I cried as soon as we landed,” Morgan said.

The club used the time waiting for Sloan’s charter flight to arrive, wisely. They passed a hat and collected over $700 for the family.

“The only thing bigger than those motorcycles are those guys’ hearts,” Finnegan said.

The guest of honor got to sit in the front seat on his way back home with a complete support system in his rearview.

“It’s overwhelming -- the support of this community -- it’s amazing,” Morgan said.

