Teen killed in Highgate crash

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a teen has died after in an early morning crash in Highgate.

Vermont State Police say Kyle Benway, 17, of Swanton, was driving on Route 78 just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, when his vehicle went off the road and flipped. Benway was ejected.

The teen was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to call the barracks in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

