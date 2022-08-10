Vt. primary draws an estimated 130K voters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Vermont elections officials have yet to release official election numbers, preliminary numbers from Tuesday’s U.S. Senate race indicate upwards of 133,000 Vermonters voted in the primary.

Nearly 102,000 voters cast a ballot for a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, more than 30,000 voted for GOP candidates, and 750 for the Progressive.

The turnout totals indicate that about 26.5% of registered voters participated in the primary, down compared to 2020, when voter turnout was 34.5% -- which was mainly driven by mail-in ballots -- but higher than 2018′s 22.5% participation.

