Vt. primary draws an estimated 130K voters

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Vermont elections officials have yet to release official election numbers, preliminary numbers from Tuesday’s U.S. Senate race indicate upwards of 133,000 Vermonters voted in the primary.

Nearly 102,000 voters cast a ballot for a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, more than 30,000 voted for GOP candidates, and 750 for the Progressive.

The turnout totals indicate that about 26.5% of registered voters participated in the primary, down compared to 2020, when voter turnout was 34.5% -- which was mainly driven by mail-in ballots -- but higher than 2018′s 22.5% participation.

Related Story:

Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., reacts to the not guilty verdict at Coos...
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Cara Rodrigues
Police arrest suspect in Wardsboro murder
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for vandalism spree across Burlington's...
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree
Police now say the person who died at Burlington's Rock Point over the weekend likely died by...
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide

Latest News

Police say a teen has died after in an early morning crash in Highgate.
Teen killed in Highgate crash
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., gestures as the not guilty verdict is read...
NH governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict
Charity Clark-File photo
Clark wins Democratic primary for Vt. attorney general
Liam Madden
Madden ‘up in the air’ about accepting GOP nomination for US House