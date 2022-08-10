Welch easily moves on in contest to replace Leahy

Rep. Peter Welch/File
Rep. Peter Welch/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congressman Peter Welch Tuesday easily captured the Democratic nomination in the race to replace Senator Patrick Leahy in Washington, according to AP projections.

With under 10% of precincts reporting, the AP called the race for Welch.

Welch, who has served 15 years as Vermont’s lone House member, faced minimal opposition from political newcomers Dr. Niki Thran and Isaac Evans-Franz.

Welch was first elected to represent Windsor County in the Vermont Senate in 1980 and went on to become Senate President. Since joining Congress in 2007, he has championed environmental legislation, taken on issues surrounding child care, broadband access, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. He serves on the House Intelligence Committee and says he plans to bring that experience with him to the Senate.

Welch looks to federally protect women’s reproductive rights as well as end the filibuster, if that’s what it takes to protect reproductive liberty.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
Police now say the person who died at Burlington's Rock Point over the weekend likely died by...
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., reacts to the not guilty verdict at Coos...
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Cara Rodrigues
Police arrest suspect in Wardsboro murder

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
Scott breezes to win in GOP reelection contest
Michael Pieciak/File
Pieciak claims victory in Democratic nomination for treasurer
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree
zhukovskyy
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists