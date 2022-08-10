Welch easily moves on in contest to replace Leahy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congressman Peter Welch Tuesday easily captured the Democratic nomination in the race to replace Senator Patrick Leahy in Washington, according to AP projections.

With under 10% of precincts reporting, the AP called the race for Welch.

Welch, who has served 15 years as Vermont’s lone House member, faced minimal opposition from political newcomers Dr. Niki Thran and Isaac Evans-Franz.

Welch was first elected to represent Windsor County in the Vermont Senate in 1980 and went on to become Senate President. Since joining Congress in 2007, he has championed environmental legislation, taken on issues surrounding child care, broadband access, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. He serves on the House Intelligence Committee and says he plans to bring that experience with him to the Senate.

Welch looks to federally protect women’s reproductive rights as well as end the filibuster, if that’s what it takes to protect reproductive liberty.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.