Why Becca Balint? The candidate discusses her win and what comes next

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Becca Balint prevailed to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Vermont Congressman Peter Welch.

She told our Darren Perron why she thinks she won and what comes next leading up to the general election

Watch the videos to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Balint.

On the GOP side, Liam Madden won the race.

