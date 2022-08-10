BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After clouds to start the day, it turned out to be a fantastic evening out there! Expect a partly cloudy night with a chance for patchy fog development in fog-prone areas. Thursday starts out with partial sunshine, but a cold front will approach from the northwest and bring the chance for scattered shower and storm activity through the day.

Northern New York and the Lake Champlain vicinity could see some scattered showers develop by late morning, meanwhile the best chances for seeing a shower or storm will be during the afternoon and evening for most of Vermont as the front crosses the area. This front will bring notably cooler and drier air to the area to round out the work week.

Friday will likely feature more sunshine across southern areas than northern areas, which may get stuck under the clouds. Expect a cooler day with highs in the 70s and low humidity. The weekend is looking comfortable and dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the 70s to near 80 by Sunday.

After Thursday, the next chance for wet weather won’t be until early next week. If you’re sick of all the recent heat and humidity, this stretch is for you. Enjoy!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.