Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After clouds to start the day, it turned out to be a fantastic evening out there! Expect a partly cloudy night with a chance for patchy fog development in fog-prone areas. Thursday starts out with partial sunshine, but a cold front will approach from the northwest and bring the chance for scattered shower and storm activity through the day.

Northern New York and the Lake Champlain vicinity could see some scattered showers develop by late morning, meanwhile the best chances for seeing a shower or storm will be during the afternoon and evening for most of Vermont as the front crosses the area. This front will bring notably cooler and drier air to the area to round out the work week.

Friday will likely feature more sunshine across southern areas than northern areas, which may get stuck under the clouds. Expect a cooler day with highs in the 70s and low humidity. The weekend is looking comfortable and dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the 70s to near 80 by Sunday.

After Thursday, the next chance for wet weather won’t be until early next week. If you’re sick of all the recent heat and humidity, this stretch is for you. Enjoy!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., reacts to the not guilty verdict at Coos...
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Cara Rodrigues
Police arrest suspect in Wardsboro murder
Police say a teen has died after in an early morning crash in Highgate.
Teen killed in Highgate crash
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for vandalism spree across Burlington's...
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecst
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast