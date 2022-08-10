Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The wild north/south temperature difference that we had for the last couple of days is finally over, now that the slow-moving cold front that created that big difference has cleared our region, moving off to the south & east. Today’s temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s for most of us. And we are finally rid of that oppressive, muggy humidity. The air will be a lot more comfortable today. Clouds in the morning will give way to increasing sunshine as we go through the afternoon.

A weak cold front will swing through from NW to SE on Thursday with some showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two, from late morning through the afternoon. Once that goes by, it will clear out and we will be partly sunny for Friday. It will be just a bit cooler on Friday behind that cold front.

The weekend will start with lots of sunshine on Saturday as temperatures come back up again. A few clouds will mix in for Sunday. Otherwise, the weekend is looking very nice with comfortable temperatures and humidity.

It will be a bit unsettled for the start of next week, with the chance for showers & thunderstorms both Monday & Tuesday.

Lots of MAX Advantage weather to enjoy over the next several days! -Gary

