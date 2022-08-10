Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman Tuesday edged a packed field of candidates to win the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

Zuckerman declared victory at about 9:30 p.m. after former state rep. Kitty Toll called him to concede. The race was close with Zuckerman leading Toll by only a few points throughout the night. Click here for the latest numbers.

Zuckerman says he had Vermonters’ backing because he is an experienced legislator and tried and tested lieutenant governor.

“The folks that really care about economic injustice, climate challenges and social injustice have that track record, have that history with me, knowing that I work collaboratively with folks outside the building to make change inside the building. And I think familiarity is deeper than name recognition,” Zuckerman said.

Zuckerman previously served as lieutenant governor before losing in a challenge to unseat Gov. Phil Scott in 2020. The Hinesburg farmer’s strong name recognition and past endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders helped him pull out the victory.

During his 20 years split between the Vermont House and Senate, Zuckerman championed cannabis reform and marriage equality. He has said he is focused on fighting for the working class, the climate, and racial and social justice issues.

Related Story:

Primary Preview: Meet the Democratic candidates for Vt. lt. governor

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.