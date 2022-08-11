Agency of Education puts out COVID recommendations

A COVID-19 self-test
A COVID-19 self-test(KY3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As families prepare for the Fall,. the Vermont Agency of Education and Health Department -- have issued recommendations to districts about how to manage COVID-19 cases.

Officials emphasize the importance of using clinical judgment when deciding if symptomatic students or staff can attend class.

As long as they don’t have COVID-19 or haven’t been exposed, they can likely go to school.

The state also plans to provide school nurses with in-school and take-home tests rapid tests.

