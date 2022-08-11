ARPA grant money to bring books into Vermont prisons

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont inmates are getting better books thanks to pandemic funding.

The American Rescue Plan Act is providing the grant and the Vermont Department of Libraries is in charge of distributing the funds to the six state correctional facilities.

The state librarian says access to books is vitally important to people who are incarcerated. The state librarian also said in a statement that the books were chosen to meet the inmates’ informational needs.

The grant provided more than $42,000 worth of books.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a teen has died after in an early morning crash in Highgate.
Teen killed in Highgate crash
Liam Madden
Madden ‘up in the air’ about accepting GOP nomination for US House
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., reacts to the not guilty verdict at Coos...
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
Cara Rodrigues
Police arrest suspect in Wardsboro murder

Latest News

File Photo
Woman arrested in Brattleboro for allegedly profiting off of prostitution
Church Street holds annual sidewalk sale
Church Street holds annual sidewalk sale
Calvin Cutler breaks down the primary results
Calvin Cutler breaks down the primary results
More women than ever run for office in Vermont