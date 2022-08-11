ARPA grant money to bring books into Vermont prisons

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont inmates are getting better books thanks to pandemic funding.

The American Rescue Plan Act is providing the grant and the Vermont Department of Libraries is in charge of distributing the funds to the six state correctional facilities.

The state librarian says access to books is vitally important to people who are incarcerated. The state librarian also said in a statement that the books were chosen to meet the inmates’ informational needs.

The grant provided more than $42,000 worth of books.

