Burlington Uber driver charged with lewd conduct

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington Uber driver faces charges after a report of lewd behavior by a woman last month.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the morning of July 24. The Colchester Police say they received a report about the alleged lewd behavior by the driver, Papy Nole, 44, of Burlington, directed toward an adult, female passenger.

Police on Thursday said Nole was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct and unlawful restraint.

As a condition of his release, he was ordered not to drive for Uber or any other ride-share network.

