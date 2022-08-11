Church Street Marketplace hosts annual sidewalk sale

Church Street Marketplace
Church Street Marketplace(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Church Street sidewalk sale kicked off Wednesday afternoon. It’s one of many events the marketplace hosts to encourage people to shop local.

Throughout the weekend, businesses will be setting up outside, offering their best deals.

During that time there will be a mix of giveaways, social media contests, and live music.

Stores taking part include Homeport, the Outdoor Gear Exchange, and the Catamount Store.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., reacts to the not guilty verdict at Coos...
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Cara Rodrigues
Police arrest suspect in Wardsboro murder
Police say a teen has died after in an early morning crash in Highgate.
Teen killed in Highgate crash
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for vandalism spree across Burlington's...
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree

Latest News

Emerge Vermont reports 44 of the organization's 48 alums on the democratic primary ballot...
Emerge Vermont women win big in primary
A COVID-19 self-test
Agency of Education puts out COVID recommendations
Vermont Statehouse at night
More women getting on the ballot
Vermont veterans' widows grateful for signing of PACT Act