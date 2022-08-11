Church Street Marketplace hosts annual sidewalk sale

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Church Street sidewalk sale kicked off Wednesday afternoon. It’s one of many events the marketplace hosts to encourage people to shop local.

Throughout the weekend, businesses will be setting up outside, offering their best deals.

During that time there will be a mix of giveaways, social media contests, and live music.

Stores taking part include Homeport, the Outdoor Gear Exchange, and the Catamount Store.

