Early morning gun shots fired in Springfield, Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Springfield early this morning.

Officers say just after midnight, they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a gunshots being fired from a car near Valley Street and Pleasant Street.

Police say they talked to several people in the area and that the cars involved were described as possibly a dark-colored sedan and a truck.

The investigation is ongoing now. Police that anyone with helpful information about last night’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4626 or provide an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.