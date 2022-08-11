Early morning gun shots fired in Springfield, Vermont

File Photo
File Photo(Noelle Williams)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Springfield early this morning.

Officers say just after midnight, they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a gunshots being fired from a car near Valley Street and Pleasant Street.

Police say they talked to several people in the area and that the cars involved were described as possibly a dark-colored sedan and a truck.

The investigation is ongoing now. Police that anyone with helpful information about last night’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4626 or provide an anonymous tip online.

