Emerge Vermont women win big in primary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont women running for political office are winning their races than ever before.

Emerge Vermont reports 44 of the organization’s 48 alums on the democratic primary ballot secured the party nomination. That 92% victory rate includes candidates for governor, secretary of state, U.S. congress, and attorney general.

Emerge Vermont recruits and trains democratic women to run for office or bolster campaigns as staffers and directors.

Women who’ve participated in Emerge programming made up 39% of all candidates from all parties on the August ballot.

Executive Director Elaine Haney says their success proves the training is effective.

“It’s because they internalize the lessons we gave them -- all the tools that they learned -- and they used the network of Emerge women who stick together and support each other throughout the campaign season. It really was a big night for women in general throughout Vermont on the ballot but especially for Emerge Vermont women,” Haney said.

Haney acknowledges the large turnover in the statehouse unleashed a cascade of open seats. Regardless of this year’s unique situation, she says in the past near-decade since democratic Gov. Madeleine Kunin launched Emerge Vermont, political opportunities for women have evolved and expanded.

The organization counts 174 graduates to date.

