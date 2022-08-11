Experts warn to be on lookout for event scammers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Planning an event? If so, be on the lookout for scammers.

With many people scheduling large gatherings that they put off during the pandemic, including weddings, birthday bashes, and funerals., the Better Business Bureau says its scam tracker is getting reports of party hosts that have been tricked by rental companies that don’t materialize.

The BBB says to know what scams are happening in your area, research the companies and make sure you get everything in writing.

“People are online doing research and scam artists know that and are taking advantage of it. And we’ve seen a lot of pop-up businesses in regards to rentals and in regards to party planning. It’s buyer beware and make sure you know what you’re getting and who you’re dealing with,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau highly recommends paying with a credit card because they say it’s easier to get reimbursed for fraud. Also, be wary of any company that demands more than half of the payment upfront as a deposit and won’t let you pay with a credit card.

