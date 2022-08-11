Experts warn to be on lookout for event scammers

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Planning an event? If so, be on the lookout for scammers.

With many people scheduling large gatherings that they put off during the pandemic, including weddings, birthday bashes, and funerals., the Better Business Bureau says its scam tracker is getting reports of party hosts that have been tricked by rental companies that don’t materialize.

The BBB says to know what scams are happening in your area, research the companies and make sure you get everything in writing.

“People are online doing research and scam artists know that and are taking advantage of it. And we’ve seen a lot of pop-up businesses in regards to rentals and in regards to party planning. It’s buyer beware and make sure you know what you’re getting and who you’re dealing with,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau highly recommends paying with a credit card because they say it’s easier to get reimbursed for fraud. Also, be wary of any company that demands more than half of the payment upfront as a deposit and won’t let you pay with a credit card.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a teen has died after in an early morning crash in Highgate.
Teen killed in Highgate crash
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
Liam Madden
Madden ‘up in the air’ about accepting GOP nomination for US House
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., reacts to the not guilty verdict at Coos...
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Pok Sun Kim
Police arrest alleged madam in Vermont spa prostitution probe

Latest News

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
Cuomo: Taxpayers should pay sexual harassment legal bills
Ericka Redic
GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House
Alison Anand
Super Senior: Alison Anand
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik