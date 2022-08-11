How Champlain College students help auto companies focus on cybersecurity

By Cam Smith
Aug. 11, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College is creating job opportunities for its students worldwide, and one is working to ensure that everyone knows the importance of cybersecurity in the automotive world.

Parker Soares is entering his junior year at Champlain College in Burlington. This summer, Soares spent his time working for ComCode, a cybersecurity company out of Munich, Germany.

As technology advances, so do threats to cybersecurity. Soares says through a project, he was able to work with car companies to figure out vulnerabilities and how they address those concerns.

“Even though these are ginormous private companies that have their own interests, in the end, this is a global approach and there’s a lot of collaboration that’s happening, and there’s a lot of investment from all people to work toward building a safer community for everyone,” Soares said.

The partnership between ComCode and Champlain College started in 2017, giving students like Soares real-world experience while also providing services to an array of Bavarian companies.

